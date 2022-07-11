 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Drag Shows Under Attack!

Re: Article in 6/16/22 edition of the Star "Drag shows under attack by Republican AZ senators"

Minors attending drag shows. Sen. Vince Leach, President Pro Tem, President Fann and Republican leadership of the AZ senate say this demands legislative intervention. Two amateur events cited by Sen. Leach are in conjunction with Gay Pride Month. Minors at a Heard Museum event featuring Indigenous Americans were accompanied by parents. A high school event for an LGBTQ Club by definition poses no risk to members. The number of minors here doesn't approach double digits. A brief letter or call from influential politicians would address any concerns. The epidemic of school shootings demands that gun control is a real issue to protect children. Drag legislation is a waste of time. Leach says similar legislation for Florida means AZ needs to follow suit. He would do better to focus on real problems in AZ.

Al Reppine

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

