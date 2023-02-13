I see that Sen. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, states that SB 1028 as written, would make drag performance shows a crime should and if shows are before children and/or held in government buildings. He calls it a case of “good versus evil.” He pontificates that such acts that are…”lustful, lascivious, sadomasochistic, etc.,” and could, if convicted be considered a felony and carry a year in state prison. I did not realize that government buildings throughout the state schedule drag shows.