Banning Drag Shows.
I see that Sen. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, states that SB 1028 as written, would make drag performance shows a crime should and if shows are before children and/or held in government buildings. He calls it a case of “good versus evil.” He pontificates that such acts that are…”lustful, lascivious, sadomasochistic, etc.,” and could, if convicted be considered a felony and carry a year in state prison. I did not realize that government buildings throughout the state schedule drag shows.
But there is an up side to passing SB 1028. If enacted as law in the State of Arizona, the chances of US House Rep George Santos visiting Arizona anytime soon seems unlikely.
TOM STAAB
East side
