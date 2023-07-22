Thanks to Tim Steller for his insightful article on where "grooming" of children actually happens - and it's not at Bookman's Drag story hour events. I attended the Drag story hour at St. Francis in the Foothills UMC this last Sunday, and it was delightful. Three stories about different colors, what they learned about each other, songs and laughter. We children of all ages were charmed and had a good time together. If there was any "grooming" it was to be more fully understanding of each other. I was honored to be a part of this event.