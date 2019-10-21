Let’s really drain the swamp!

1. Cap campaign spending, 2. Confine campaigns to 45 days, 3. Cap donations at $5,000 by individuals only, 4. Eliminate lobbying, 5. Establish term limits thereby eliminating “career” politicians, 6. Forbid any candidate from employing or appointing a family member, 7.Pay elected officials a competitive wage while serving, 9. Require background checks, 9. Establish a bipartisan commission to perform Performance Reviews every year of each elected official and to publish the results.

This, and more, could happen. It would take the support of 75-80% of the population but these are all achievable goals. The only folks opposed to this proposal would be those that are currently paying to assure political loyalty and to guarantee exorbitant return on investment for themselves and their families. None of us “regular folks” would object to any of these reforms.

Stephen Franz

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

