We DO need a drought contingency plan, just not one that abolishes the water rights of the Gila River tribe. Geesh! When are we going to grow up?! How about cutting our insatiable DEMAND for more water than we need? I am NOT associated with the tribe, but I am a conservative water user. How about investing more in composting toilet systems development and gray water harvesting in our cities and farms. Let’s STOP exploiting the first nation in every solution.

Janet Horton

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments