We DO need a drought contingency plan, just not one that abolishes the water rights of the Gila River tribe. Geesh! When are we going to grow up?! How about cutting our insatiable DEMAND for more water than we need? I am NOT associated with the tribe, but I am a conservative water user. How about investing more in composting toilet systems development and gray water harvesting in our cities and farms. Let’s STOP exploiting the first nation in every solution.
Janet Horton
East side
