Letter: Dream On

Ironic?? "Honest" Abe Hamadeh's father overstayed his visa by seven years, thereby making him an illegal entrant. Abe was born during this time making him a Dreamer. If DACA is ever overturned, "Honest" will have to be returned to his "homeland" of Syria! Wonder what he'll think of returning people to places they've either never seen or don't have any relation to because their parents gave birth to them without being legal citizens, just like his father? Hamadeh is against immigration, but this would probably change his stance.

Barbara Mongan

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

