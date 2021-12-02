Letter: Drinking copper water in a time of drought

This morning, while reading my favorite paper and sipping some hazelnut coffee, I turned to one of the knowledgeable columnist, William Aascarza, of Mine Tales.
As I read about the Lakeshore Copper Mine, I suddenly became lightheaded, fell backwards out of my chair and lost consciousness.
When I came to I looked up and saw my wife's face hovering above. She asked"What happened, dear?"
Says I.... , "My brain exploded when I read that the Papago Mine required 3,000 gallons of water a minute to operate."
Whatever they paid the Tribe for the H2O, it wasn't enough.
People. People. People. This is a five- star-wake-up call for showcasing whatzup with Hudbay and their phoney, bogus -labeled Copper World scheme.
And I'm glad somebody lost $96 million.
Need I say that I've made a slight recovery but my temples slightly throb everytime I hear that word "Canadian".
Thomas John Plesniak
Midtown
