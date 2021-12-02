 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Drinking copper water in a time of drought
View Comments

Letter: Drinking copper water in a time of drought

  • Comments

This morning, while reading my favorite paper and sipping some hazelnut coffee, I turned to one of the knowledgeable columnist, William Aascarza, of Mine Tales.

As I read about the Lakeshore Copper Mine, I suddenly became lightheaded, fell backwards out of my chair and lost consciousness.

When I came to I looked up and saw my wife's face hovering above. She asked"What happened, dear?"

Says I.... , "My brain exploded when I read that the Papago Mine required 3,000 gallons of water a minute to operate."

Whatever they paid the Tribe for the H2O, it wasn't enough.

People. People. People. This is a five- star-wake-up call for showcasing whatzup with Hudbay and their phoney, bogus -labeled Copper World scheme.

And I'm glad somebody lost $96 million.

Need I say that I've made a slight recovery but my temples slightly throb everytime I hear that word "Canadian".

Thomas John Plesniak

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Police Brutality

Watching the video of the off-duty Tucson Police officer pin a woman and her daughter to the ground in the parking lot of Cullinary Dropout wa…

Local-issues

Letter: Police action

Regarding Tim Steller article 11/28/21. This police incident was horrific. This officer had absolutely no reason to take these women down. I j…

Local-issues

Letter: The Loop

I walk the Loop for my health. However, lately I feel that I am taking my life in my hands because of fast riding bicyclists.

Local-issues

Letter: Civility now

Reading comments in “Letters” and “More Letters” from records of 2004, I was struck by some writer’s lack of “civility.” Generally speaking, i…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News