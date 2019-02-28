We wonder why people are out driving on the horribly dangerous roads in bad weather, but many people have jobs that do not pay if you do not show up . You get bad points and if you accumulate too many you are fired. So, your choice is to drive to work no matter how bad the weather or the roads and risk your life or maybe end up going hungry because you did not get paid or lost your job or both. Today the visibility was less than half a mile. Several areas of town got two or more inches of snow. Many people have to go over the mountain through the passes to get to work. How many had to make that difficult choice and risk their lives and the lives of others? This should not be happening.
Bette Richards
Northwest side
