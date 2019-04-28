I have become increasingly dismayed over all the recent traffic deaths. People are being killed just trying to cross the street, even in a crosswalk when they have a green light. Drivers seem to be increasingly unaware and not paying attention to their surroundings or driving conditions. Many drivers are hostile and aggressive, speeding up when you turn into their lane and honking loudly, as if you are trespassing on their own private road. Stopping for red lights seems to be a matter of choice, rather than a well-defined law. Jay walking appears to be a given and pedestrians cross whenever and wherever they please, with no thought to the consequences. These situations are all quite frightening and unnecessary in my opinion. It doesn't slow us down that much to take the time to be aware of the people around us and to afford them the courtesy of slowing down, obeying traffic laws, and taking the time to let them get across the street safely.
M. Ruth Nentwig
East side
