I'm canceling my 30-year subscription to the Star. As a former journalist, I believe in a free press. I've stuck with the Star for three decades despite a long litany of dubious editorial decisions. Dropping "Non Sequitur" is the last straw, not because I can't live without a particular comic strip but because you've misplaced your job description, to the degradation of the Star's content.
Lately, the Star has been so poorly copy-edited as to call into question whether anyone is actually doing that job. Your readers will be better served if you make the Star readable again and leave censorship to the self-appointed guardians of public decency who find common parlance in a cartoon more intolerable than illiteracy and inaccuracy in their daily newspaper.
Will Clipman
West side
