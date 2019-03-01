Arizona is running out of water and beginning to use up the aquifer, so I find articles on potential drilling appalling. In addition, in none of your articles do I see anything about conservation. This topic deserves a whole section in the Sunday paper, including information like what zip codes use the most water, besides agriculture. Even that, who says we have to grow lettuce in Arizona? Back to beans and corn.
When I was a student in Germany (1959) I stayed in a private house. My landlady had a box over the bathtub. I had to insert one Mark (about a quarter) to get enough water to soap up, and another to rinse off.
Even with long hair, I learned how to do it on two Marks.
I know houses are metered here but my apartment is not. Perhaps all apartments should be metered. I'm careful, but I know there is more I would do if I paid my own water bill.
Eleanor Soler
Northeast side
