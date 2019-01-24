Colorado River Drought Plan
I have three concerns about the drought plan which may prove to be fatal flaws.
The plan does nothing to correct the failure of Arizona water laws to recognize, and deal with, the real hydrological connection between surface water and ground water. Wells within the water basin of our rivers, such as the Santa Cruz, have caused them to go dry. Likewise, added wells in the San Pedro River basin will inevitably cause it to flow even less than it currently does, or stop flowing altogether.
Furthermore, helping farmers dig deeper wells will speed up the mining of ground water, and the inevitable end of groundwater- supported agriculture. Arizona needs a plan to help farmers transition to low water use crops, and water conserving technology, instead of digging deeper wells.
Lastly , it does not deal with the fact that water rights to the Colorado River exceed the available supply, and that resolving this problem will require painful sacrifices by all current and future water users.
Bruce Billings
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.