Letter: Drought Solutions

Kari Lake proposed building a pipeline from the Mississippi river to the southwest to relieve the drought. But wait, the Mississippi river is being dredged 24/7 by the Army Corps of Engineers to keep the river open to barge traffic because of the worst drought on record. Might it be more productive and less expensive to plant less water needy crops, conserve water everywhere, and harvest rainwater, like the Democrats have proposed?
Don Ries
Southeast side
