Letter: drought

News reports on the Colorado River water crisis have revealed a predictable development: Talks between those with water rights are being held in secrecy. Sometimes there are reasons for keeping a lid on negotiations, but Arizonan's livelihoods are at stake and people deserve to know what's being done -- or not being done-- about the drought. The continued desiccation of Arizona will affect everything and everyone. The scope of hardship could reach beyond what people are imagining today. Business growth, land development, tax revenue, property values, standard of living -- all are under threat. People need to be told what officials know in order to make decisions about their futures in this state. Delaying the truth only makes things worse.