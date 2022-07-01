 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Arizona Daily Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Letter: Drs. Ben Wilder and Joaquin Ruiz of Tumamoc Hill

  • Comments

For five years I had the distinct honor of serving as Chair of the Tumamoc Hill Advisory Council under the auspices of Dr. Ben Wilder and indirectly under Dr. Juaquin Ruiz. I was regularly awed by their world/macro vision and knowledge of how plant and animal species cooperate to survive and thrive in arid climates such as the Sonoran Desert. Of course this is one of the goals of the Desert Lab on Tumamoc Hill . . . to educate how we humans fit into this ecological mix, particularly considering climate change. And educate they did-rarely did a month pass without them educating in one news media or another. Under their leadership and with the help of the Advisory Council, the road to the top of the hill was paved, the green house was rebuilt, the historic buildings were updated, the stragetic plan was adopted and 115 years of scientific research continued. It was a pleasure and honor to work with these two brilliant, innovative and visionary men.

Russell Long

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Masters pushes man at event

Educators work under very difficult conditions these days but we continue to try and teach civility, ethics, respect and that ALL of us have f…

Letter: Vote Nancy for Arizona

As a teacher who retired in November after teaching for 18 years at Tucson High Magnet School, I can bear witness to the fact that education i…

Letter: Arizona abortion laws

Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, Arizona legislators have to decide what will be the law in our state. Let us hope they think very ca…

Letter: How long can we put it off?

Someone said "if your are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem". This applies to the most important and urgent issue in our t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News