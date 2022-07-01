Letter: Drs. Ben Wilder and Joaquin Ruiz of Tumamoc Hill

For five years I had the distinct honor of serving as Chair of the Tumamoc Hill Advisory Council under the auspices of Dr. Ben Wilder and indirectly under Dr. Juaquin Ruiz. I was regularly awed by their world/macro vision and knowledge of how plant and animal species cooperate to survive and thrive in arid climates such as the Sonoran Desert. Of course this is one of the goals of the Desert Lab on Tumamoc Hill . . . to educate how we humans fit into this ecological mix, particularly considering climate change. And educate they did-rarely did a month pass without them educating in one news media or another. Under their leadership and with the help of the Advisory Council, the road to the top of the hill was paved, the green house was rebuilt, the historic buildings were updated, the stragetic plan was adopted and 115 years of scientific research continued. It was a pleasure and honor to work with these two brilliant, innovative and visionary men.