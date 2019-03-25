According to Time Stellar we are a drug drenched city! Hmmm!, You do know you can leave, Tim if you want to. Or are you just here to tell us about our drug drenched city. I have read most of your columns and agree with most of them but this one was totally off base. You show me a city that doesn't have a drug problem and I will show you an Amish community and then not even sure about that. How do you think it looks to those who only are visiting our city to hear you call it that. I have raised five kids here, no drug addicts!! Yes there are drugs here but I don't think we are drug drenched !
An apology would be nice but I will not hold my breathe waiting!!
Barbaranne Wright
Southeast side
