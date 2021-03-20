 Skip to main content
Letter: Dual Purpose to Del Urich Golf Course
One suggested solution to the expansion of the Zoo is to use the Del Urich Golf Course to expand or relocate the Zoo.

However, the course is also a major retention basin on the Arroyo Chico. About 25 years ago the Pima County Flood Control District spent months removing the old golf course creating a large hole in it's place and put the Del Urich Golf Course in that hole. The retention basin created is an essential part of controlling flooding on the Arroyo Chico and points west including Downtown and Fourth Avenue. Many Facilities have been built downstream based upon the retention capabilities of the Del Urich Golf Course including the drainage for the Barraza Aviation Highway extension currently under construction. It is important that whatever is done needs to protect the flood control provided.

Dale Calvert

Northeast side

