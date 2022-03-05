Letter: Ducey - Shame on You

Ducey should be ashamed. He insists on backing a GOP politician who is a neo Nazi, anti-semite, and white supremacist, stating that he would rather have her in the state senate than a moderate Democrat. There comes a time in all of our lives when we must decide to do the right thing, even when it does not benefit us personally. Expelling Wendy Rogers from the state senate is the right thing, even though it means that the Republicans will lose their senate majority and Ducey can no longer successfully pursue his "agenda." When you crawl into bed with people like Rogers, you and your party are stained forever.
Jon Dorschner
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.