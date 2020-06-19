Letter: Ducey a Disappointment
Letter: Ducey a Disappointment

I am outraged at Governor Ducey’s cavalier attitude towards the surge in Covid 19 cases during recent weeks. We retired to Arizona to live out long lives, but he seems to think that hospital capacity and ventilators are the only solutions to our case increases. While I understand the need for business reopening, there are other solutions such as requiring masks and enforcing social distancing that may decrease the spread of this virus. Tucson is not doing well with either of these deterrents. I do not think we are well-served by his administration.

Kathy Piercy

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

