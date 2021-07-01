 Skip to main content
Letter: Ducey and Republicans Have no Shame
Letter: Ducey and Republicans Have no Shame

Gov. Ducey and the Republican Legislature, without shame, just gave a massive handout to the wealthiest Arizonans. Thanks to their inept flat-tax policy, a multi-millionaire will be gifted hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax savings. Meanwhile, an Arizona teacher earning $45,000 will receive a tax benefit of $39. Thirty-nine dollars. Arizona Republicans truly have no shame when it comes to the folks they advocate for. If you're a corporation or a mega-wealthy Arizonan, you'll always have a friend with the Arizona Republican legislature. If you're a teacher, a single mom, a firefighter, good luck even getting a meeting. The Arizona GOP has shown time and time again they couldn't care less about the average Arizonan. They've continually put special interests, corporations, and the wealthy over the interests of the vast majority of Arizonans. The rich get richer and we get peanuts. What a shame.

Matthew Rein

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

