Letter: Ducey and Republicans sabotage education

Governor Ducey and the Republicans in the State Legislature have undercut public education in this State by giving massive public monies through vouchers to private and religious schools. Ducey said "Our kids will no longer be locked in underperforming schools." Maybe public schools are having trouble because Ducey and his Republican cronies have consistently denied them funds they should have received. Our teacher pay and per-student State support are near the lowest in the country. But with the new voucher system private schools can become even more segregated for the wealthy and religious schools can provide more students with religious indoctrination. Those who labor to pass on the benefits of civilization and democracy to future generations deserve our support, not a financial punch in the gut.