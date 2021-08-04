Letter: Ducey and Roe v Wade

Gov. Ducey asks the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade and leave the question of whether to allow abortion to the states.
This 1973 decision was historic, certainly for legitimizing abortion, but perhaps more constitutionally importantly, for allowing a progressive SCOTUS to legislate from the bench by codifying a trimester structure for pregnancy termination.
Medically science has advanced in the last half century and the rigid trimester structure is laughingly obsolete
Political science hasn’t advanced, rather returning to constitutional roots. Today most of the fifty states, the incubators of democracy as we like to say have enacted abortion legislation ranging from absolutely yes to totally no.
Clearly RvW has been overcome by science and outlived its political usefulness for all sides. As a 76-yr-old conflicted American that truly believes abortion is murder I remember the old “wire coat hanger, kitchen table” and don’t want to go back to the “good old days”.
Let each state have its day in court.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.