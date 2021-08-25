 Skip to main content
Letter: Ducey and the pandemic

Dear Governor Ducey,

You are choosing to advance your career by keeping your base. The people who only get their news from Fox news or One America News will continue to support you as you single handedly are responsible for the illness and death of many Arizonans through your approach to the pandemic.

As a physician who has felt personal satisfaction in my career, it pains me to know that you are now causing more death and illness than I have prevented or treated in my 40 years of medical practice. Your political acumen may allow your career to advance but at what cost to Arizonans?

Robert Beren

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

