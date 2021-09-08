 Skip to main content
Letter: Ducey attacks education and public health
Letter: Ducey attacks education and public health

As a UA professor of biostatistics at the College of Public Health, and lifelong educator, I am alarmed by Governor Ducey ‘s multi-faceted attacks on education. On the public health front, he has banned masks, testing requirements and vaccinations in our schools, despite rising COVID-19 cases and increased hospitalization of children and younger people. He doubled down by threatening to withhold COVID relief funds to schools that prioritized health of their students, faculty and staff over politics. Arizona voters passed Proposition 208, which aimed to increase funding for education, but Ducey has undermined this with three bills: the flat tax (which would be as disastrous for the Arizona economy as it was for Kansas’), the Tax Cap (Bill 1827), and Bill 1783, which allows wealthy taxpayers to avoid the Prop 208 surcharge. Vote him out, and vote in people who prioritize education and public health.

Melanie Bell

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

