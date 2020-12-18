Letter: Ducey, Covid-19, and Impeachment.

It boggles the mind that our Governor is sitting on his hands doing nothing while people are dying from Covid-19. More people dying from Covid-19 than 911, but now on a daily basis. It appears that many Arizonans are apathetic and don't care, including the Arizona Star. The Star, unlike the Arizona Republic, who has consistently questioned Ducey's response to Covid-19, has remained editorially silent on this issue. Perhaps Ducey doesn't realize that his psychopathic pathological lying pal Trump did lose the election, and he can now take his nose out of Trump's ass, step up to the plate, and take charge. Unfortunately however, Ducey has shown he not qualified to lead and should be impeached ASAP.
Zachary Shnek
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
