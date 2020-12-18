 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Ducey, Covid-19, and Impeachment.
View Comments

Letter: Ducey, Covid-19, and Impeachment.

It boggles the mind that our Governor is sitting on his hands doing nothing while people are dying from Covid-19. More people dying from Covid-19 than 911, but now on a daily basis. It appears that many Arizonans are apathetic and don't care, including the Arizona Star. The Star, unlike the Arizona Republic, who has consistently questioned Ducey's response to Covid-19, has remained editorially silent on this issue. Perhaps Ducey doesn't realize that his psychopathic pathological lying pal Trump did lose the election, and he can now take his nose out of Trump's ass, step up to the plate, and take charge. Unfortunately however, Ducey has shown he not qualified to lead and should be impeached ASAP.

Zachary Shnek

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Local-issues

Letter: Sumlin Walks Away

After a humiliating 70-7 loss to ASU, head coach Kevin Sumlin has been fired. Okay. That's reasonable. His record in Tucson was poor, and this…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News