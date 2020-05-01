Letter: Ducey did right, now needs rainy day nudge
View Comments

Letter: Ducey did right, now needs rainy day nudge

Gov. Doug Ducey balanced wisdom and compassion in extending his “stay at home” order for Arizonans until May 15.

Ducey, who has run the state on the motto of “government at the speed of business,” took a positive step in putting public health and safety ahead of business, for now. That’s wisdom.

He also expressed sincere sympathy for the families of more than 300 Arizonans lost to COVID-19 and empathy for the most vulnerable of the living, including his 96-year-old grandmother. That’s compassion.

Now, sir, apply wisdom and compassion to the situation many public institutions face because of the pandemic. Specifically, Arizona public schools have assumed significant expenses to pivot from classroom instruction to distance teaching.

Why not call a special legislative session for later this year to allocate some of the state’s $1 billion rainy day fund for schools? Because, it’s raining.

Shraddha Hilda Oropeza

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ignorant and lying

Why are people in Tucson acting as if they are immune to Covid 19. As an essential worker I drive home at 3pm and the streets are packed. The …

Local-issues

Letter: Reopening Arizona

The scientists advising us regarding how to proceed in the COVID-19 war are unanimous in warning against wholesale resumption of our pre-pande…

Local-issues

Letter: Rudeness

Today I braved it and went to Trader Joes at Speedway and Wilmot where I have shopped since they opened the store many years ago. I know that …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News