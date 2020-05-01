Letter: Ducey did right, now needs rainy day nudge

Gov. Doug Ducey balanced wisdom and compassion in extending his “stay at home” order for Arizonans until May 15.
Ducey, who has run the state on the motto of “government at the speed of business,” took a positive step in putting public health and safety ahead of business, for now. That’s wisdom.
He also expressed sincere sympathy for the families of more than 300 Arizonans lost to COVID-19 and empathy for the most vulnerable of the living, including his 96-year-old grandmother. That’s compassion.
Now, sir, apply wisdom and compassion to the situation many public institutions face because of the pandemic. Specifically, Arizona public schools have assumed significant expenses to pivot from classroom instruction to distance teaching.
Why not call a special legislative session for later this year to allocate some of the state’s $1 billion rainy day fund for schools? Because, it’s raining.
Shraddha Hilda Oropeza
West side
