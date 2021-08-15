 Skip to main content
Letter: Ducey does not understand science
Letter: Ducey does not understand science

Governor Ducey says he does not want to allow mask mandates in schools because he wants to allow parental choice. This makes no logical sense. Research has shown that a person is best protected from covid-19 if others sharing indoor air with that person are wearing masks. The mask is mostly to protect the others, not the one wearing the mask. To protect one’s child from this potentially deadly virus, a parent should choose to send the child to a school in which masks are mandated for everyone inside the school building. But, Ducey has endeavored to prevent this choice for parents. Ducey clearly does not understand the science relating to the airborne coronavirus and the way masks protect against the risks of morbidity and mortality associated with it.

Amelia Cramer

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

