Letter: Ducey is part of OUR problem

Governor Ducey's recent statement, saying that Felicia French has his support for our State Senate, being that she is a fellow Republican (and a supporter of White Nationalism), over a Democrat is a glaring example of the trouble we are in as a nation. It is also a major reason why as the media has said, Democracy is in decline. We have become a nation That now places Party loyalty in a more important place than loyalty to our flag, our Constitution, and our Statue of Liberty. Shame on us! I have never been prouder than I am now to be an Independent who votes for the candidate and couldn't care less about their Party affiliation. Doug Ducey is one too many glaring examples of what's wrong.
Bob Feinman
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.