Letter: Ducey Is Wrong

Ducey's comments this week confirm he is a lap dog for a president that creates super spreader events for the virus in every state he visits. It’s easy to see why Arizona is now in play to vote for the Democratic nominee for president; the president’s horrible—and continuing—mismanagement of the pandemic is especially evident here, with Ducey’s implicit support. Contrary to popular thought among some, this virus is a vicious killer. It’s apolitical; it does not discriminate by political belief, sex, age, etc.; it kills without remorse. It is a pathetic statement from a narcissistic, pathological lying monster to say “There won’t be so many positive tests if we don’t test as much.” The virus doesn't care whether you test or for it or not; testing allows us to protect others.
As Arizonans die, I hope Ducey develops the courage to admit his direct choices are leading to these needless deaths instead of continuing to reiterate his current dribble.
Neil Powell
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!