Letter: Ducey Is Wrong
View Comments

Letter: Ducey Is Wrong

Ducey's comments this week confirm he is a lap dog for a president that creates super spreader events for the virus in every state he visits. It’s easy to see why Arizona is now in play to vote for the Democratic nominee for president; the president’s horrible—and continuing—mismanagement of the pandemic is especially evident here, with Ducey’s implicit support. Contrary to popular thought among some, this virus is a vicious killer. It’s apolitical; it does not discriminate by political belief, sex, age, etc.; it kills without remorse. It is a pathetic statement from a narcissistic, pathological lying monster to say “There won’t be so many positive tests if we don’t test as much.” The virus doesn't care whether you test or for it or not; testing allows us to protect others.

As Arizonans die, I hope Ducey develops the courage to admit his direct choices are leading to these needless deaths instead of continuing to reiterate his current dribble.

Neil Powell

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News