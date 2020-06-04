Letter: Ducey issues curfew

Governor Ducey issuing a curfew due to; “The looting and violence we saw last night,” seemed to be over concern for Arizona. Adding, “especially in Scottsdale, simply cannot be tolerated,” made him appear to not only be tone deaf but to be saying it is fine to loot poor people of color but when you come for the rich and white that we won’t tolerate. This attitude from those that govern is part of the problem.
Sherry Steele
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!