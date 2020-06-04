Letter: Ducey issues curfew
View Comments

Letter: Ducey issues curfew

Governor Ducey issuing a curfew due to; “The looting and violence we saw last night,” seemed to be over concern for Arizona. Adding, “especially in Scottsdale, simply cannot be tolerated,” made him appear to not only be tone deaf but to be saying it is fine to loot poor people of color but when you come for the rich and white that we won’t tolerate. This attitude from those that govern is part of the problem.

Sherry Steele

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News