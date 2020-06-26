Letter: Ducey lacks comprehension

Today, Governor Ducey is quoted as saying: 'Wearing a mask is a huge part of avoiding contracting this virus,' Ducey said. ' Really? I have heard it said by multiple contagion experts that my wearing of a mask protects others, not me. I have read that same explanation numerous times. So how is it that the man who was elected to lead our state doesn't understand the purpose of a mask and the reason why EVERYONE should be wearing one?
Considering his inability to comprehend information regarding safe behavior during this pandemic, perhaps it is best that he has chosen to let local leaders do his job for him.
rick cohn
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
