Letter: Ducey learned at the foot of his master
Letter: Ducey learned at the foot of his master

It looks like our director of the Department of Revenue, Carlton Woodruff, got Trumped. Clearly Governor Ducey learned from his Dear Leader that if you don't like what somebody says you just fire em! And, if you don’t like the will of of the people, sue their vote as unconstituional! No doubt Rigged! and Stolen! as well. They should hire Rudy Guliani to wage this fight, he’s experienced. I’m sure he’d be happy to bring his hair dye and bombastic lies to Phoenix. He could hold a rally in front of Four Seasons Power Sports. He’d be joined by the lead attorney for the suit, Jon Riches (how appropriate) and it'd be a super cool photo op for Ducey, fun! I understand Rudi would like to be paid $100,000 a day but we’d be saving so much money on schools, no problemo!

Apparently thwarting democracy and firing dissenters is the new American way!

Sally Reed

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

