Letter: Ducey Lifts Pandemic Restrictions - Politics and science don't mix well.
Letter: Ducey Lifts Pandemic Restrictions - Politics and science don't mix well.

Governor Ducey's recent decision to lift restrictions designed to protect public health from the spread of Covid-19 was disappointing and misguided. Even more disappointing was to learn that Ducey and the State's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Cara Crest, did not consult any other public health authorities prior to their decision. Dr. Crist's argument in defense of lifting restrictions - the availability of ICU beds in the state - is like telling a kid it's okay to play with matches because there's a fire station down the street.

Sheldon Clark

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

