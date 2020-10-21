Letter: Ducey mocks Biden

I suppose that Trump has set the bar so low that at his Tucson airport rally yesterday even Governor Ducey's obvious and shameless mocking of Joe Biden's history as a stutterer at the Trump rally doesn't even register any more. Or perhaps your reporter and also a couple of local TV reporters just weren't paying attention at the time. I figured it would be front page news, at least in Arizona newspapers. So pathetic!
Louie Levinson
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
