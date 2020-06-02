Letter: Ducey orders statewide curfew

On Sunday May 31, Governor Doug Ducey ordered a statewide curfew to try to control protests and vandalism fueled by the killing of George Floyd, by a Minneapolis Police Officer.
Two points on this action: 1) Ordering a curfew will probably actually entice more protesters to participate, it will not suppress participation, which will result in more destruction. Americans, by nature and personality, are not overly cooperative when it comes to Governmental suppression.
Secondly, it is extremely unfair to small communities such as: Benson, Wilcox, Sonoita, Sierra Vista, Tombstone, Safford, etc, etc, where absolutely zero protests and destruction has occurred.
I believe that Governor Ducey's attempt at suppression is a mistake, and will have the opposite affect of what is anticipated. Creating a Police State is not a good solution.
Daniel Egan
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
