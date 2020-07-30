You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Ducey Refuses to Mandate Mask Wearing
View Comments

Letter: Ducey Refuses to Mandate Mask Wearing

The Trump/Ducey Virus is raging in Arizona and you as governor have still not issued a mandatory mask order. What is wrong with your logic? Science matters. There are a lot of Cov-Idiots out there. Are you one of them? I was out grocery shopping yesterday and saw numerous people without masks there. I also saw people who did have masks, but did not cover their noses. We will not solve the economic problem and put our state/country back on track until we control the virus. A properly worn mask with a mandate and enforcement will go a long way towards flattening the curve. Virus tests with results back in 24 hours or less and robust contact tracing are needed now. We are headed towards a cliff and you refuse to do what is needed to prevent an overwhelming disaster. Make no mistake about it, Arizona is suffering because of your refusal to do what is required. I am hoping that you will see the light.

DJ Herman

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Gen Z for Rex Scott

To those whom don't know who Rex Scott is, he is a man of integrity, accountability, and is highly reputable. Rex Scott is my former middle sc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News