Letter: Ducey Refuses to Mandate Mask Wearing

The Trump/Ducey Virus is raging in Arizona and you as governor have still not issued a mandatory mask order. What is wrong with your logic? Science matters. There are a lot of Cov-Idiots out there. Are you one of them? I was out grocery shopping yesterday and saw numerous people without masks there. I also saw people who did have masks, but did not cover their noses. We will not solve the economic problem and put our state/country back on track until we control the virus. A properly worn mask with a mandate and enforcement will go a long way towards flattening the curve. Virus tests with results back in 24 hours or less and robust contact tracing are needed now. We are headed towards a cliff and you refuse to do what is needed to prevent an overwhelming disaster. Make no mistake about it, Arizona is suffering because of your refusal to do what is required. I am hoping that you will see the light.
DJ Herman
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
