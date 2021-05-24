Letter: Ducey’s Back to Work

Gov Ducey has just swept $300 million of federal funds earmarked for unemployment benefits into the coffers. His rationale is grounded in Reagan’s economic philosophy: “the best social program is a job.” Wasn’t it also Reagan who espoused economic programs that increase the wealth of the richest Americans will “trickle down” to the rest of us? And ketchup is a vegetable?
Ending the federal supplement on June 7 will do nothing to help the many restaurant workers in Tucson who go into the sizzling summer when business historically declines.
Joan Meggitt
Midtown
