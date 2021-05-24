 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Ducey’s Back to Work
View Comments

Letter: Ducey’s Back to Work

  • Comments

Gov Ducey has just swept $300 million of federal funds earmarked for unemployment benefits into the coffers. His rationale is grounded in Reagan’s economic philosophy: “the best social program is a job.” Wasn’t it also Reagan who espoused economic programs that increase the wealth of the richest Americans will “trickle down” to the rest of us? And ketchup is a vegetable?

Ending the federal supplement on June 7 will do nothing to help the many restaurant workers in Tucson who go into the sizzling summer when business historically declines.

Joan Meggitt

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: GOP Fraudit in AZ

Several writers to this page have asked why the Dems are so set against the so-called audit. It is because we have become painfully aware of t…

Local-issues

Letter: Rosemont Mine

It is alarming to hear that the Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals, formerly Rosemont, is now interested in mining on the west side of th…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News