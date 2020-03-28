Letter: Ducey’s Covid-19 Competition
Letter: Ducey’s Covid-19 Competition

So is governor Ducey in competition to have Arizona be the next COVID-19 hotspot? Does he have a stockpile of PPE and COVID tests? This would explain his reluctance to recommend ignoring CDC guidelines for social distancing and closing non-essential businesses like hair salons. Does this mean he is prepared to provide enough PPE to protect clients? And then after the first positive client, do social tracing of contacts, isolation until further tests confirm positives, quarantines and retests to determine if still contagious? Or are personal financial interests guiding his decision to keep them open? Come on Ducey. Do the right thing. This is a competition we can’t afford to win.

Gail George

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

