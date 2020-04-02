Letter: Ducey’s disregard for the health and safety of Arizonans

Gov Ducey has failed to acknowledge the severity of the Coronavirus pandemic and ignores the imminent risk of danger to Arizona residents’ health despite significant increases in COVID-19-positive cases and related deaths throughout the state. In the past week COVID-19 cases have multiplied exponentially in Arizona: from 235 cases on March 23 to 1,157 cases today (March 30) a 492% increase. Ducey refuses to take necessary action to address the pandemic and protect public health, such as issuing a shelter-in-place order and requiring closure of nonessential businesses.
Ducey’s cavalier attitude and passive response amid crisis conditions demonstrate a blatant disregard for the health and safety of Arizonans. It is crucial that appropriate and aggressive action in response to the Coronavirus pandemic is taken NOW, as has been done recently in more than 25 other states and countries across the globe. Governor Ducey’s behavior is not only dangerous and discouraging, it is entirely reprehensible; Arizona residents deserve better from their elected official.
Heidi Gilman
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!