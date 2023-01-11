Letter: Ducey’s dumb political statement

Thank you for the in-depth coverage of Governor Ducey’s border container project. This $95 million political stunt is a huge waste of Arizona’s taxpayer funds. It’s not effective, as people can go through the gaps or over the top. It is illegal, as these are federal lands. It has caused enormous environmental damage. It will likely be removed, at more cost to taxpayers, once he is no longer governor. It started out as a $6 million project proximate to Yuma and has gone wildly out of control. Trump’s wall never worked and Ducey’s containerland doesn’t either.