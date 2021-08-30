 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Ducey’s hypocrisy
View Comments

Letter: Ducey’s hypocrisy

  • Comments

Gov. Ducey has prohibited public schools from mandating the wearing of masks, even threatening financial penalties if they institute such policies. To their credit many school districts are not following this mandate, choosing to follow good preventive guidelines regarding the COVID pandemic. Interestingly, Brophy College Prep (a private Jesuit school in Phoenix) has a mandatory masking policy in place for all indoor activity through Sept 10th. After Sept 13th VACCINATED people at the school can opt out of indoor masking. They also stipulate that these policies may change depending on the medical/pandemic situation. Gov. Ducey’s children attend that school. So I guess children’s safety is a priority for his children—-your kids in a public school? He couldn’t care less.

Norman Epstein, MD

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Governor Ducey

Like his fellow GOP Governors, Abbott and DeSantis, Governor Ducey has gone off the rails. His anti-mask orders for AZ schools is, using a wor…

Local-issues

Letter: A real "Karen"

State Sen. Karen Fann is further besmirching the good name of Karen. What arrogance! Telling the Arizona Supreme Court they can't force her to…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News