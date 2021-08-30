Letter: Ducey’s hypocrisy

Gov. Ducey has prohibited public schools from mandating the wearing of masks, even threatening financial penalties if they institute such policies. To their credit many school districts are not following this mandate, choosing to follow good preventive guidelines regarding the COVID pandemic. Interestingly, Brophy College Prep (a private Jesuit school in Phoenix) has a mandatory masking policy in place for all indoor activity through Sept 10th. After Sept 13th VACCINATED people at the school can opt out of indoor masking. They also stipulate that these policies may change depending on the medical/pandemic situation. Gov. Ducey’s children attend that school. So I guess children’s safety is a priority for his children—-your kids in a public school? He couldn’t care less.
Norman Epstein, MD
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.