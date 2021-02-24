Letter: Ducey see's GOP's future

I'm glad Governor Ducey is hopeful about the republican party in the future. I, on the other hand hold the republicans to account. Using the term "Grand Old Party" is ridiculous. If a political party in the United States of America cannot succeed in governing our country justly with laws that benefit the whole country, then you need to rethink your approach. Can't your votes be about including everyone in the process of better government? We all must make compromises in our lives. Politics and governing should be no different. Every law passed should be an improvement involving thoughtful and compassionate compromise. All I see today are attempts to block and override the will of the people. Our Arizona Legislature has been busy writing and working on passing laws to restrict voter participation. (Looking forward to 2024 when you can override the will of the people's choice?)
Joyce Harrison
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.