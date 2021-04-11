Letter: Ducey should not sign voter suppression bills

Both the Greater Tucson Leadership and the Greater Phoenix Leadership sent letters recently to members of the Arizona State Legislature asking them to vote NO on voter suppression bills SB1485, SB1593 and SB1713. Well, members ignored the business community and now the bills sit on Governor Ducey's desk for him to sign into law. The Governor's office should be called by concerned citizens and he should be strongly urged to reject these anti-democratic bills.
Phineas Anderson
Catalina
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.