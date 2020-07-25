Letter: Ducey should resign

Negligence is the reason! Ducey failed to take care of Arizona citizens. Ducey was too busy listening to Trump, instead of listening to the SCIENCE. ARIZONANS HAVE DIED! Only the last five weeks has he required masks, social distancing, and closing because of enormous pressure from physicians, Arizona mayors and other citizens. One month ago he met with Trump and let him hold a rally in a church with NO MASKS, NO SOCIAL DISTANCING.
Pence on July first. Same! ARIZONANS ARE DYING! As a retired Health Educator, PREVENTION is one of the keys to good health. A "Teach In" on Responsible Leadership" was modeled to the nation by Governor Cuomo. All you had to do was LISTEN AND ADAPT IT TO ARIZONA! DUCEY FAILED AGAIN! And ARIZONANS ARE DYING! 3,021 have died, and more than 148,000 cases. Testing sites take hours and days to receive results. Ducey is now offering masks to those over 65. It only takes 4-8 weeks! INCOMPETENCE AND NEGLECT: ARIZONANS CONTINUE TO DIE!
Marilyn Civer
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
