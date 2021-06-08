Letter: Ducey Tax Plan / Greedy Gov

“Greed” conjures thoughts of insatiable desire for wealth, often at the expense of others when the greedy see life from a zero-sum perspective. It also describes the idealogue exercising political authority leading to gains for some while harming others.
Why is our greedy Governor pressing so hard for a tax cut helping only wealthy Arizonans? Is it a legacy desire to be the “tax-cutting governor,” or an arrogant desire to abrogate the will of the people who passed Prop 208?
Whatever his motivation, there are losers in his zero-sum tax scheme. Arizona’s education system, already the third-worst funded in the nation, is a clear loser, along with the General Fund; they’ll lose funding of $1.5 billion or more.
Gov. Ducey, please honor your office by working to help the bulk of Arizonans, many of whom are struggling to build their post-pandemic lives. The wealthiest among us can probably get by okay without further help from you.
David Coatsworth
Midtown
