Letter: Ducey Too Little Too Late

Ducey has finally taken the needed action to curb the coronavirus spread. Even though just a few days ago he declared things were A-OK he got religion, for some reason! What took him so long? Likely his indifference until today was linked to his Trump affinity. "If we don't talk about it, it ain't there". Had Ducey had the prescience to act with courage against the bug months ago AZ wouldn't be in the situation it now is. Government by head in the sand.
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
