Letter: Ducey & Trump COVID-19 respons
Re: the Aug. 6 article "Trump hails Arizona as model in COVID-19 'embers' strategy."

I so enjoy the Star's comic pages and low and behold this morning's (Aug. 6) comics were on page 1!

I laughed right out loud at the headline: "Trump hails Arizona as model in COVID-19 'enbers strategy.' " Hilarious! and there with it was the full color cartoon (photo) of Trump and his dummy, Ducey, without masks, of course, and Dr. Bix from his response team with a mask and some intelligence. Trump calls her 'pathetic' because she keeps urging masks and distancing. Good, old Ducey, "Close late and open early!" Anything for his master. Thank you for the laugh.

Calvin Lambert

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

