Letter: Ducey vs Abortion and Education

How can one comprehend the position Governor Ducey has taken on these two issues? The republican party espouses individual rights and yet Ducey decides for religious (what about separation of church and state?) reasons to impose his will on a women's right to choose. Then we have the other issue education and it's funding. Ducey says on one hand he wants promote companies to move to Arizona. Yet he limits the funding for public education and in particular the funding for teachers salaries. Arizona is already near the bottom in terms of funds for education and teachers salaries, two key items that perspective companies consider carefully when deciding on an expansion or new location. So let's see, he expects women who need the option of abortion to go out of state and that perspective new companies must bring their educated work force from out of state. As Alfred E. Neuman use to say, "What me worry". Well yes I do for the sake of the Arizona and our future.