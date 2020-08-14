Letter: Ducey Vs. Gym Reopenings, Keep Them Shuttered

On seeing that Gov. Ducey is trying to deny gyms to reopen, lets hope he wins this fight. The ruling does threaten the lives of all. I would love to be able to go back to the gym. However, being a member at a gym in Tucson, members were not following protocol and . Sprays and towels were being supplied, less than 1/2 the would spray down equipment before/after using. People were not staying within proper distances. Very few members had on masks. I even overheard a few as they stated that they only wear the mask at the front desk and then take it off inside. There were also groups working out together. Scary! People grabbing weights and plates and not wiping off . Unless the judge or the governor had been at a fitness center, it is an eye opener. We are fortunate to be in AZ with this weather, take it outside until our pandemic is under control. Judge, please grant Ducey and our state the stay.
Kirsten Johanson
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
