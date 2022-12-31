Letter: Ducey-What a guy!

Holding public school funding hostage to get more money for vouchers to charter schools is a new low. note: Ducey calls charter schools state schools, but I believe most are owned and operated as businesses, funded by money earmarked for education. Charter schools not required to follow rules, regulations and UNFUNDED mandates established for public schools by our Republican legislators. These businesses could be owned by friend, business acquaintances, or even political supporters. I've heard of one charter school where owners used schools funds for personal expenses, were prosecuted and found guilty, repaid a fraction of what they embezzled, and still own and operate the school (their business). Public schools deal with many challenges charter schools can avoid. Public schools serve everybody's children and their only funding is the state - no extras like major fundraisers. Public schools need higher funding rates to accomplish what charter schools can choose to ignore. Let's go for educating all children not increasing profit for a few.