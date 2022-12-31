 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Ducey-What a guy!

  • Comments

Holding public school funding hostage to get more money for vouchers to charter schools is a new low. note: Ducey calls charter schools state schools, but I believe most are owned and operated as businesses, funded by money earmarked for education. Charter schools not required to follow rules, regulations and UNFUNDED mandates established for public schools by our Republican legislators. These businesses could be owned by friend, business acquaintances, or even political supporters. I've heard of one charter school where owners used schools funds for personal expenses, were prosecuted and found guilty, repaid a fraction of what they embezzled, and still own and operate the school (their business). Public schools deal with many challenges charter schools can avoid. Public schools serve everybody's children and their only funding is the state - no extras like major fundraisers. Public schools need higher funding rates to accomplish what charter schools can choose to ignore. Let's go for educating all children not increasing profit for a few.

People are also reading…

Edith Markle

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Representation

Letter: Arizona Representation

There have been quite a few letters to the editor about Senator Kyrsten Sinema leaving the Democratic party to become an independent. Democrat…

Letter: The Real Problem

Letter: The Real Problem

The real problem with Kari Lake is not that she panders in baseless and thoroughly debunked conspiracy theories. Her total lack of any real wo…

Letter: ESG

Letter: ESG

Students want the school to divest stocks that support fossil fuels. All of the students? 10%? 5%? 1%? I’d like to suggest they live in housin…

Letter: Those shipping containers

Letter: Those shipping containers

When I was a little girl, my parents insisted that I put may toys back in their generally proper places. Applying similar logic the same logic…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News